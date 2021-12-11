New Delhi: The union power ministry is celebrating Energy Conservation Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav wherein Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) organized a national workshop on energy efficiency in the Indian residential sector.

“During the workshop, Secretary Power, Shri Alok Kumar, in the presence of Secretary BEE and other dignitaries launched four Knowledge Products. These products have been developed with support from the Indo-Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP) and are intended to contribute to achieving India’s Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC’s)," power ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, have been decided as the five pillars to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Central government ministries and departments are pulling out all stops for the 75 week-long programme to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

“The Secretary Power deliberated about India’s performance on the front of its commitment to the NDC and highlighted that India has achieved some of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) even before time. He also mentioned that Energy demand largely comes from the residential sector and more urbanization would mean more buildings," the statement said.

India’s non-fossil fuel-based capacity has met the 40% target under its nationally determined contribution (NDC) at COP 21. According to the government, installed power capacity from non-fossil fuels will go up to 66% by 2030. Also, India has already reached an emission reduction of 28%.

