Unlocking India’s opportunity to be self-reliant in clean energy

The lockdown has triggered approximately 20% power demand decline, driven by a slump in the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment as is evident from the PMI, which fell from 55.3 in January to 30.8 in May. As a result, coal PLF declined to 42% in April from 63% in the corresponding month last year, largely due to the lower position of thermal in merit order dispatch. In contrast, PLF of renewables remained unchanged at 16% vs 17% last year due to the must-run status, while gas PLF increased from 23% to 27% driven by low gas prices and the need to balance the higher share of renewables. According to Bain and Co.’s analysis, LNG prices in India will remain attractive for the next two years before demand comes back and low-cost supply sources dry out.