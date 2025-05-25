Unseasonal rains, surplus supply send real-time power prices crashing on IEX
SummaryReal-time electricity prices on the Indian Energy Exchange have hit record lows, dropping to near zero amid unexpected rains and weak demand. While the impact on consumer tariffs is limited for now, sustained low prices could influence future power costs.
New Delhi: Power prices in the Real-Time Market (RTM) on the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) hit record lows on Sunday, driven by a combination of unseasonal rains, thunderstorms that reduced demand, and a surge in electricity supply.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story