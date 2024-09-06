Demand for uranium is booming. Who is benefiting?
Summary
- One Central Asian country stands out above the rest
On July 3rd Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, and Xi Jinping, China’s leader, attended the annual summit of the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation, a Eurasian security and defence partnership, in Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital. In a statement ahead of his meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s president, Mr Xi emphasised the need for the two countries to strengthen their co-operation in energy investment and mining. It hints at an area where the “no-limits" friendship between Russia and China is being tested, as they both woo Kazakhstan.