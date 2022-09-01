US, allies prepare to outline plan to limit price of Russian oil5 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:36 PM IST
Western nations will set out a plan Friday to reduce Russian energy revenues without increasing global oil prices
Top Western finance officials are expected to lay out their plan for setting a cap on the price of Russian oil this week as they push to put together a workable policy before a December deadline.