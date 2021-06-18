US and India set up hydrogen task force

India and US launched the Strategic Energy Partnership in New Delhi in April 2018. Four working groups have been created under the Strategic Energy Partnership—oil and gas, power and energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development. The inaugural meeting of the US-India Strategic Energy Partnership was held in April 2018 in New Delhi and was attended by then US energy secretary Rick Perry, who had pitched the US as a preferred energy partner.

