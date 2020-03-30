NEW DELHI : Oil prices have plunged to their lowest level since 2002 as a result of the brinkmanship of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (Opec+) combine, which includes Russia, over crude oil production amid the covid-19 pandemic and a slowing global growth.

The benchmark Brent had hit $23 per barrel on Monday, the lowest since 2002, but rose later in the day to trade at $26.02 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate was trading at $20.48 per barrel.

Oil prices had touched an all-time high of $147 per barrel in July 2008. Goldman Sachs has recently forecast that the ongoing oil price war may lead prices to drop to the $20 per barrel mark.

The record low prices come against the backdrop of the Trump administration extending social distancing guidelines. Lower prices may put a majority of shale oil producers out of business in the run-up to the US presidential elections in November.

Saudi Arabia also continues with its surplus production targets, despite pressures from the US to reach a compromise with Russia. The world’s largest oil producer Saudi Arabian Oil Co’s. (Saudi Aramco’s) plan to boost supplies to 12.3 million barrels per day in April and offer discounts is not good news for the shale oil business of the US as Saudi Arabia has the lowest cost of production at $3-5 per barrel. Russia also has a cushion given that its onshore production costs are $16-18 per barrel. In comparison, a typical US shale well requires oil to be at $68 to post returns.

India has been sourcing liquefied natural gas and crude from the US, with Indian companies investing $4 billion in US shale gas assets.

The fall in oil prices has placed major consumers such as India at an advantage. Refiners in the country have also slashed production and declared force majeure on oil purchases from West Asian producers as the nationwide lockdown has squeezed demand for transportation fuels.

Demand for cooking gas has, however, increased during the lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of the deadly virus. Invoking the force majeure clause enables a company to cite disruption from an unforeseen event, in this case, the covid-19 pandemic, to justify not meeting contractual obligations.

“The Indian economy is seeing a slowdown phase with lacklustre economic growth estimated in FY20, estimated to be lowest in a decade, that is since the 2008-09 financial crisis," Care Ratings said in a report on Monday.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd had said on 25 March that it has cut refining capacity by around 30% because of the weak demand. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which represents the average of Oman, Dubai, and Brent crude, averaged $56.43 and $69.88 per barrel in FY18 and FY19, respectively and $65.52 in December, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. The price was $24.12 a barrel on 27 March. Every dollar per barrel drop in crude prices reduces India’s oil import bill by ₹10,700 crore on an annualized basis. Retail prices of petrol and diesel in India track global prices, not crude, but are broadly linked to oil price trends.

Low energy prices have also opened a slew of opportunities such as further cooperation between India and China, the world’s third and second-largest oil importers respectively, and filling up India’s strategic petroleum crude oil reserves at favourable terms. India has also leveraged the opportunity to increase excise duties on petrol and diesel to boost its revenues.