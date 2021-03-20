US pips Saudi Arabia as second largest exporter of crude oil to India

India is particularly vulnerable as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and widen trade deficit. The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which comprises Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $65.19 a barrel on 18 March. Following the covid outbreak, crude prices for Indian basket of crude had plunged to $19.90 in April before recovering to $61.22 a barrel in February, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed.