US rethinks Uranium supply for nuclear plants after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Uranium prices have jumped more than 30% since the start of the war as a price hike hits commodities broadly and utilities try to lock down supplies on fears that sanctions could pinch some part of the specialized fuel cycle. A trade agreement limits U.S. dependence on Russian uranium to no more than around 20% of what domestic reactors need, but no other country could quickly fill Russia’s role in a complex supply chain that could take years to rejigger.

