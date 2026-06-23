Mint Explainer | What the US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil sales means for India and the global energy market

Rituraj Baruah
3 min read23 Jun 2026, 03:31 PM IST
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The lifting of the sanctions is expected to ease global supplies and lead to lower oil prices after an acute supply crisis due to the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Summary
The US has waived sanctions on Iranian oil sales for 60 days, potentially boosting global oil supplies and lowering prices amidst increased demand. Indian refiners are expected to cautiously resume imports, considering trade feasibility and payment mechanisms.

New Delhi: The waiver of US sanctions on Iranian oil and petroleum products sales for 60 days amid talks for a final peace deal is expected to boost supplies in the energy market. Given its proximity to India and high global demand including from major consumers like China, Mint assesses the impact of the temporary measure.

What is the relief provided by the US Department of the Treasury?

The US Department of the Treasury issued a 60-day general licence authorizing the production, delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Iranian origin until 21 August 2026. Amid the war in West Asia and the global supply squeeze, the US had earlier waived sanctions on the sale of seaborne Iranian oil for 30 days starting 20 March.

How will the temporary sanctions waiver on Iranian oil support the global energy market?

The lifting of the sanctions is expected to ease global supplies and lead to lower oil prices after an acute supply crisis due to the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices fell about 4% on Monday after the waiver was announced. As other suppliers in West Asia may take time to revive output to pre-war levels, Iranian supplies are expected to play a key role.

Also Read | BFSI and oil & gas bear the brunt as foreign investors pull funds from India

Will Indian refiners immediately source Iranian crude?

Indian refiners have been looking to buy Iranian crude oil. However, experts suggested they should be cautious about long-term contracts in a volatile global scenario and should instead ramp up imports of products including liquefied petroleum gas.

Refiners should take into account the feasibility of the trade, the technical configuration of refineries and the payment mechanism. The US said payments owed to Iran or Iranian oil suppliers can be made in US dollars, which should enable smooth transactions.

How will oil from Iran impact the Indian economy?

India imports almost 90% of its oil requirements and procured oil worth $123 billion in FY26. Every $1 increase in the price of oil per barrel adds 18,000 crore to its annual import bill. Lower oil prices may ease inflation and boost growth forecasts, which the Reserve Bank of India has already revised downward to 6.6% from 6.9%.

What was the oil trade between Iran and India previously?

With the third-largest proven reserves of oil in the world, Iran used to be the second-largest supplier to India till about FY10. India procured 22.1 million tonnes of Iranian crude in FY10, accounting for 14% of India's total imports.

Also Read | How have crude oil prices behaved during the West Asia war?

Volumes dropped as the US and the European Union tightened economic pressure over Iran’s nuclear programme. From 2016 to 2018, normalcy was restored briefly following the Iran Nuclear Deal. Subsequently, the first Donald Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2019.

After the 30-day waiver on US sanctions announced in March, India imported 133,000 tonnes of oil from the Gulf nation in April, as per Kpler data. Indian refiners do not source energy products under US sanctions in order to avoid secondary sanctions by the US.

What is the current mix of India's crude import basket?

Russia has the highest share of India's crude oil imports, at about 50% in June. The traditional top suppliers in West Asia—Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq—now have a lower share. The US is another key supplier.

Prior to the war, West Asia accounted for 60-70% of India’s oil imports. India diversified its imports since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022, with supplies coming in from Brazil, Algeria, Argentina and Nigeria, among others. Venezuelan oil is being imported after the US took Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro into custody in January and an interim president took over.

Also Read | Who wins from cheaper oil? These sectors stand to gain the most

About the Author

Rituraj Baruah

Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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