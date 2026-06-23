Mint Explainer | What the US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil sales means for India and the global energy market

New Delhi: The waiver of US sanctions on Iranian oil and petroleum products sales for 60 days amid talks for a final peace deal is expected to boost supplies in the energy market. Given its proximity to India and high global demand including from major consumers like China, Mint assesses the impact of the temporary measure.
What is the relief provided by the US Department of the Treasury?
The US Department of the Treasury issued a 60-day general licence authorizing the production, delivery and sale of crude oil and petroleum products of Iranian origin until 21 August 2026. Amid the war in West Asia and the global supply squeeze, the US had earlier waived sanctions on the sale of seaborne Iranian oil for 30 days starting 20 March.
How will the temporary sanctions waiver on Iranian oil support the global energy market?
The lifting of the sanctions is expected to ease global supplies and lead to lower oil prices after an acute supply crisis due to the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices fell about 4% on Monday after the waiver was announced. As other suppliers in West Asia may take time to revive output to pre-war levels, Iranian supplies are expected to play a key role.