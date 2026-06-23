Mint Explainer | What the US sanctions waiver on Iranian oil sales means for India and the global energy market

How will the temporary sanctions waiver on Iranian oil support the global energy market?

The lifting of the sanctions is expected to ease global supplies and lead to lower oil prices after an acute supply crisis due to the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices fell about 4% on Monday after the waiver was announced. As other suppliers in West Asia may take time to revive output to pre-war levels, Iranian supplies are expected to play a key role.