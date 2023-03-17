US says Russia not benefiting from +$60/bbl oil to India2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:56 AM IST
Some cargoes of low sulphur, or sweet, crude oil bought by Indian refiners have risen above the $60 per barrel cap set by the G7 countries, the European Union and Australia, due to rising demand, while most cargoes are below the cap
Russia is not reaping the benefits of higher costs of some recent cargoes of crude oil bought by refiners in India priced above the price cap set by countries in the West and Australia, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×