US solar boom opens $2 billion India door to banned products from China
India's largest solar producer, Waaree Energies Ltd., has sent millions of panels to the US with components from a Chinese company whose products were repeatedly denied entry to the US market over concerns about forced labour.
US efforts to promote the expansion of India’s solar industry may have opened a back door to components made with forced labour in China.
Next Story
₹1,673.9-0.31%
₹1636.66%
₹483.12.03%
₹100.633.12%
₹332.51.07%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message