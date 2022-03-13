US talks to ease oil sanctions on Venezuela get blowback

U.S. officials are exploring the idea of easing sanctions to allow U.S. companies to invest again in Venezuela’s oil sector and help raise the country’s production of about 800,000 barrels a day, say people familiar with the matter. In addition, the White House also sees an opportunity to reduce Russian influence in Venezuela, which is Russia’s top ally in South America, and rethink a U.S. policy toward Venezuela that has failed to dislodge Mr. Maduro from power.

