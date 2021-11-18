US urges major oil consumers  to  free up strategic reserves

“High energy prices also fuel inflation. And the US, which is the world’s largest economy, is witnessing the highest inflation figures in the last 30 years," Puri said at the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday. He added that one can take advantage of high prices for a while, but in the process, if economic recovery is undermined it will come to haunt in other things.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}