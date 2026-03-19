Govt declares energy statistics as national security matter; oil and gas entities mandated to disclose data

The Union government on Thursday designated energy statistics as a critical national security priority, requiring all entities within the oil and gas supply chain to provide comprehensive operational data. The governmental directive seeks to establish a unified, real-time data architecture to facilitate rapid responses to supply outages, prioritise vital industries like electricity, agriculture, and domestic fuel, and enable more strategic purchasing decisions.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas (Furnishing of Information) Order, 2026, issued by the Oil Ministry, mandates that refiners, LNG importers, pipeline managers, city gas providers, and petrochemical entities — from both state-owned and private sectors — consistently (and in certain instances, daily) submit detailed metrics to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The required disclosures encompass production volumes, import figures, inventory levels, and usage trends, with the mandate superseding previous non-disclosure agreements, as per a gazette notification released by the ministry.

"Every entity engaged in the production, processing, refining, storage, transportation, import, export, marketing, distribution or consumption of petroleum products or natural gas... shall furnish to PPAC, information relating to production, imports, exports, stocks, storage, allocation, transportation, supply, consumption and utilisation of petroleum products or natural gas, aggregated or disaggregated by geography, time or consumers as may be specified," the order said.

Government tightens norms as Middle East conflict intensifies This regulatory shift occurs amid intensified energy security anxieties following the US-Iran-Israel conflict in the Middle East that hampered gas and LPG deliveries.

India sources roughly 88% of its crude oil, 50% of its natural gas, and 60% of its LPG from international markets.

Prior to the conflict, over half of India’s imported crude arrived from nations such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE via the Strait of Hormuz. Approximately 85-95% of LPG and 30% of natural gas also traversed this waterway.

The conflict has effectively closed the strait, severely affecting India's energy inflows. While crude oil interruptions have been moderately mitigated through diverse origins like West Africa, Russia, the US, and Latin America, gas and LPG deliveries to commercial and industrial consumers have been restricted due to the shortfall in Gulf nation exports.

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Energy firms must now enhance their data reporting infrastructure to maintain compliance as the regulatory environment becomes more stringent.

On the manner of furnishing information, the order said: "The information shall be furnished in such form, manner, electronic platform and periodicity as may be specified by the Central government or by PPAC and may include daily, weekly, monthly or other periodic returns."

The ministry enacted the directive utilising authority under the Essential Commodities Act of 1955, which permits the government to seek specific data on production, supply, logistics, inventories, or usage of essential goods.