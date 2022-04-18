Utilities want to convert coal plants to nuclear; skeptics abound

Dozens of small-modular-reactor developers globally are testing designs, and Russia has two SMRs producing electricity, though they took years longer to deliver than expected. There are no SMRs making electricity in the U.S., and none under construction. At the earliest, U.S. reactors could be available later this decade. Supporters say the smaller-scale reactors could prove cheaper and faster to build than their massive predecessors; skeptics say the effort is a gamble on a technology with unproven economics.

