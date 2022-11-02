Vedanta BALCO tests biodiesel as green fuel alternative

Speaking about Balco’s commitment towards decarbonizing its operations in the long term, Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director, Balco, said, “Balco is undertaking robust initiatives towards decarbonization, such as innovating upon existing processes to increase energy savings and reduce GHG emissions. The successful pilot trial of biodiesel applications at our smelter encourages us to remain attuned to emerging technologies for reducing our carbon footprint. With excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) central to how we operate, Balco continues to proactively work towards bringing together business growth and environmental protection for sustainable socio-economic development."