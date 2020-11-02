NEW DELHI : Vedanta Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd have emerged as the final winner for the Radhikapur West coal block in Odisha and Chakla coal block in Jharkhand respectively on Monday, said a government official aware of the development.

Monday was the first day of auction of coal mines for commercial mining for five blocks and followed a decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in May to award coal and lignite blocks on a revenue-sharing basis.

While Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd won the Takli Jena Bellora North and Takli Jena Bellora South coal block in Maharashtra; JMS Mining Pvt Ltd won the Urtan block in Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

The Marki Mangli II coal block in Maharashtra was won by Yazdani International Pvt. Ltd.

There will be no restriction on the sale and utilization of coal from these mines. Earlier, blocks were awarded on a fixed payment per tonne basis, which the government believed was impeding production.

A total of 38 coal mines were put for auction that was launched by the coal ministry on 18 June. A total of 76 bids have been received for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids. Adani Enterprises Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. (APMDC) Ltd, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd, and Jindal Power Ltd are also among the 42 firms that have bid for 23 coal mines put on auction for commercial mining. Two or more bids have been received for 19 coal mines.

The Union government has been trying to raise India’s coal output. In 2018, it had allowed commercial mining by private entities. In an attempt to attract investments in coal mining, the government had approved the promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. It allowed coal mining by any company present in sectors other than steel and power, and did away with the captive end-use criteria.

Despite having the world’s fourth-largest coal reserves, India imports around 235 million tonnes (mt) of coal, of which around 135 mt valued at Rs1.71 trillion could have been met from domestic supply.

India’s push to raise production of natural resources to revive economic growth comes at a time when the window for fossil fuels is closing and the global energy landscape is evolving. There have been fundamental changes in investment culture for the energy sector amid growing climate concerns.

