A total of 38 coal mines were put for auction that was launched by the coal ministry on 18 June. A total of 76 bids have been received for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines not getting any bids. Adani Enterprises Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp. (APMDC) Ltd, EMIL Mines and Minerals Resources Ltd, and Jindal Power Ltd are also among the 42 firms that have bid for 23 coal mines put on auction for commercial mining. Two or more bids have been received for 19 coal mines.