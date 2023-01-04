Vertex, Pilkington UK sign low carbon hydrogen supply pact

NEW DELHI :Vertex Hydrogen has signed a ‘Heads of Terms’ offtake agreement for low carbon hydrogen with Merseyside glass manufacturer Pilkington UK.
St Helens’ Pilkington United Kingdom Limited, part of the NSG Group, has led the flat glass sector in the switch towards low carbon fuels, completing two world-first trials of hydrogen being fired in a glass furnace.
“The agreement sets Vertex up to supply Pilkington UK with hydrogen as the manufacturer continues to develop low-carbon ways of manufacturing glass," the company said in a statement.
“Pilkington has long been admired as an innovator in the glass industry and led a world first trial of flat glass from hydrogen in 2021 at its famous St Helens facility. The offtake agreement is another iconic name in the north west manufacturing region switching to Vertex’s low carbon hydrogen,“ said Joe Seifert, CEO of Vertex Hydrogen.
“We are fully committed to our NSG Group target of achieving net-zero by 2050. Firing the float glass furnace using hydrogen instead of natural gas is a key part of our strategy to reduce carbon emissions. Decarbonising the glass making process represents a significant challenge so it’s critical that we partner with academics and industry groups, particularly here in the North West,“ said Neil Syder, Managing Director of Pilkington United Kingdom Limited.
Vertex is proud to be helping the UK lead the development of low carbon hydrogen production as an integral part of HyNet – the UK’s leading industrial decarbonisation cluster. It will help to solve our urgent need to drastically reduce carbon emissions in our manufacturing sector – securing and growing vital industry.
