Vishal Kapoor takes additional charge as CEO of CESL

New Delhi: Chief executive officer of EESL Vishal Kapoor on Thursday took over the additional charge of CEO of Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). CESL is a wholly owned subsidiary of EESL looking after the business portfolios of electric mobility, carbon financing and battery energy storage. Kapoor said that the National Electric Bus Program (NEBP) has a target to deploy 50,000 e-buses across the country and is envisioned to aggregate robust demand from the state transport undertakings. “I will steer my teams at CESL towards achieving the targets set under the NEBP and take forward the e-mobility initiatives that CESL has successfully brought to national saliency in the past as a part of India’s march through the energy transition progress."He added that the focus will be to provide green public transport and encourage deployment of electric vehicles at different levels in private and public sector. “The same goes with strengthening of our EV charging infrastructure." Kapoor joined EESL on 2 November, 2022 prior to which he was serving as a joint secretary in the Ministry of Power. He had led various government interventions, schemes, and reforms in the power distribution sector. Kapoor also spearheaded cyber security and IT initiatives in the ministry and played an instrumental role in formulating the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for the Operational and Financial turnaround of distribution utilities. In his past stints, he worked with the Indian Railways in various capacities in design, operations, and maintenance of the rolling stock of railways.

