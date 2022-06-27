Voluntary participation in renewable energy certificate market negligible: Report

“This was mainly due to poor enforcement of penalties in case of non-compliance to RPOs. A failure to meet RPOs attracts a penalty defined by the state electricity regulatory commission (SERC)," said the report, adding that these discretionary powers given to SERCs to specify penalty charges have led to obligated entities being allowed to carry forward their RPOs to next year despite availability of RECs in the market, causing a shortfall in demand in the given year’s (FY20) market.