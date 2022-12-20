Waaree Energies to expand module manufacturing capacity to 12 GW by March

Waaree Energies to expand module manufacturing capacity to 12 GW by March1 min read . 03:02 PM IST
This will be the largest module manufacturing capacity in the world outside China, Waaree Energies said
New Delhi: Solar panel manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd on Tuesday said it will ramp up its module manufacturing capacity to 12 GW from the existing 9 GW by March 2023.
This will be the largest module manufacturing capacity in the world outside China, it added.
“Waaree is the lone manufacturer in India approved by ALMM (Approved List of Models and Manufacturers) to ship high-wattage panels, i.e. 650WP along with 600WP and 540WP, from its manufacturing facilities in Surat, Chikhli, Tumb, and Nandigram," the company said in a statement.
With the addition of Indo solar, modules will be made at Greater Noida in NCR for the domestic market in Q3, the company said.
Waaree has emerged as the leading supplier of solar modules as per a report by JMK, and holds a lion’s share of 17% of the total shipment. Nearly 85% of the modules shipped were high-efficiency mono-perc technology, it added.
‘’2022 was a very eventful year for Solar Manufacturing, the country took more than 15 years to reach a module manufacturing capacity of 10 GW and in less than one year in 2022, the county has established over 30 GWs and is marching towards reaching 100 GW,‘’ Hitesh Doshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Waaree Energies, said.
“The implementation of Import duty (BCD) and ALMM has changed the import oriented market to domestic manufacturing. With policies in place now, Made in India will further grow due to PLI 2 in 2023," he added.
Waaree Energies also provides EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, and solar water pumps and is an independent power producer.