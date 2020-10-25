Warburg Pincus exploring CleanMax stake sale

In July 2017, Warburg Pincus had announced that it will invest up to $100 million in CleanMax. CleanMax’s operating capacity has grown from 24MW in 2015-16 to more than 500MW in 2018-19, and the company expects to expand its customer base from 120 corporates to 300 corporates by 2022. It has expanded its portfolio in West Asia and is exploring further expansion in South-East Asian countries.