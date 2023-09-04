Warren Buffett’s Green Cash Washes Over Coal Country
Scott Patterson , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 04 Sep 2023, 05:11 PM IST
SummaryBerkshire Hathaway teamed with West Virginia’s Republican lawmakers to launch a solar-powered project, helped by federal IRA incentives.
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va.—No state is more reliant on coal for electricity than West Virginia. Yet a clean-energy industrial project rising on the banks of the Ohio River is challenging coal’s stranglehold on the Mountain State.
