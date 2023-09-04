Warren Buffett’s Green Cash Washes Over Coal Country

A switch to renewables could reverse that. A 2022 study by Princeton University’s ZERO Lab forecast that clean-energy projects spurred by the IRA would cause the price of a megawatt of electricity in much of Appalachia to drop to about $42 per hour by 2030 from $61 in 2021. That decrease would come despite an expected 19% boost in demand due in part to the adoption of electric vehicles, heat pumps and the like.