Washington’s oil dilemma returns: How to hurt Moscow without raising gas prices
Georgi Kantchev , Laurence Norman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Oct 2025, 09:13 am IST
Summary
Enforcing tough measures against one of the world’s top oil producers risks triggering a supply shock.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration’s recent oil sanctions have revived a dilemma for the West: how to hurt Moscow’s war chest without inflicting economic self-harm.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story