Water from coal mines benefits 18 lakh people: Govt Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 03:27 PM IST
During the current fiscal, coal and lignite PSUs planned to supply around 4000 lakh kilo litre of mine water for community use
New Delhi: Fueling 75% of power generation, coal has always been identified as the primary source of energy in India. But thanks to some initiatives taken by the government, the industry is now quenching the thirst of nearly 18 lakh beneficiaries in 900 villages, the government said on Friday.