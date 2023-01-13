New Delhi: Fueling 75% of power generation, coal has always been identified as the primary source of energy in India. But thanks to some initiatives taken by the government, the industry is now quenching the thirst of nearly 18 lakh beneficiaries in 900 villages, the government said on Friday.

According to the coal ministry data, during the current fiscal, coal/lignite PSUs planned to supply around 4000 lakh kilo litre of mine water for community use. Of this, 2788 lakh kilo litre has been supplied till December 2022.

“From this, 881 LKL has been used for domestic purposes including drinking," the coal ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that the beneficiaries of mine water are mainly tribal people and those living in remote areas.

The development comes after the ministry directed the coal and lignite PSUs to take steps for conservation and efficient use of mine water by supplying the same in their command areas for community usages such as drinking and irrigation.

Further, in 2022-23, state-owned Coal India Ltd has already surpassed its annual plantation target of 1,510 hectares by expanding its green cover to 1,600 hectares ending December of FY23l, the ministry said.

CIL has planted over 31 lakh saplings in the current fiscal till December 2022, it added.

The ministry said that greening initiatives inside mine lease area during the last five years in 4,392 hectares has created a carbon sink potential of 2.2 lakh tonne per year.

“Coal/Lignite PSUs have covered around 2,230 ha land under plantation in the current fiscal till December 2022 and around 360 ha under grassing," it added.