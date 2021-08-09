We don’t believe in attacking others’ power systems: RK Singh

I can’t say right now. Some states have made proposals like this. So, I can’t really say that it’s going to be a reality or not. It is something that needs to be examined whether its feasible or not. People tie-up power on long-term PPAs (power purchase agreements) at a particular rate fixed by a regulator. If you are buying it off the market then it is already one grid. If you are buying it off the exchange its already one grid. In some fields such as renewables, where there is a trajectory of tariff reduction, there an early mover discom is at a disadvantage because those who buy renewable energy subsequently get a lower tariff because of this downward trajectory. So, it is not an equitable system. As far as renewable is concerned, it is being examined carefully as to whether its possible to have, not for the PPAs that have already been signed but going forward, a system whereby all bids are pooled together as they happen and the average rates revised according to that, so that somebody who buys power earlier is not at a disadvantage compared to those who buy power later. That is one of the models which is being examined. The other model, of course, is those who buy power earlier can be given some RECs (renewable energy certificates), etc., when the power prices drop. But basically this is a question which is valid. Why should those who buy power earlier be at a disadvantage?