‘We have to provide uninterrupted power’

Acharya: We are aggregating demand. The hypothesis is that once you get around to aggregating demand, not only will you reduce prices but can do large scale financing, and standardise contracts—things that otherwise you would not have been able to consolidate. And, states are responding surprisingly well. It took us about three months to develop models, which are very different for a two-wheeler, three-wheeler, or four-wheeler and, most certainly, for buses. The markets are completely different. We have different desires on the kinds of bikes to get on. So, catering to that, I initially was a bit zapped. How on earth does one aggregate demand over here? So, it took some time to get around it. Aggregating of demand in two-wheeler is not the same as aggregating auto rickshaws. It’s in fact a consolidation game around giving access to maximum amount of choices. The states quite liked it. All of our programmes thus far are intended for government employees. The biggest issue with electric vehicles is that it is far more expensive. When you go to a retail showroom the first thing you get is a sticker-shock. So that sticker shock—something that we are still dealing with. That’s really what we have to address.