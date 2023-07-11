Electricity consumption vulnerable to weather patterns, strategic planning crucial: Report

The first quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) witnessed an impact on power supply due to aberrant weather patterns. Unseasonal rainfall in some parts of the country resulted in tepid year-on-year increases in power supply during April and May. However, June experienced a significant surge in power supply as weak showers and heatwaves in the first three weeks of the month pushed up peak demand to a new high.

