What does the future hold for natural gas?

MS. JAFFE: The IRA financing is a mixed bag for U.S. LNG. On the one hand, the industry is now much more serious about carbon capture and storage projects under the IRA legislation than ever before, and announcements have become more forthcoming. But when one looks at the historically high level of public funds being made available under the IRA legislation, developers have to consider the three-to-five year window that it takes to bring any kind of large energy project online and ask themselves: “When I get to year five and my new energy facility is coming online and can operate for 20 to 40 years, what kind of energy will I want to be selling over the life of my asset?"

