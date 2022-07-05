Making sense of the windfall tax on crude oil

Yes; especially since the government stands to lose about ₹1 trillion due to the recent excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel. According to Moody’s Investors Service, the windfall tax, along with the decision to impose additional excise duty on the export of petrol, diesel and jet fuel, may generate nearly $12 billion additional revenue in FY23. The additional revenue will help offset the negative impact of the fuel duty cuts in May. Higher revenue is likely to help in gradual fiscal consolidation, as the central government aims to keep the FY23 fiscal deficit at the budgeted 6.4%.