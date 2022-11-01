What really happens when emissions vanish

Some, including PepsiCo Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc., quit using RECs in the past only to relapse. Pepsi was one of the planet’s biggest buyers of renewable credits in the late 2000s, but executives worried it wasn’t doing much to help the climate. The beverage giant announced in 2010 that it would move away from buying these credits, because it felt it could have more impact developing clean energy projects on its own buildings. The restraint lasted until two years ago, when Pepsi reentered the market with gusto, purchasing 1.4 million credits—or the 15th biggest amount, according to the CDP data. That allowed Pepsi to claim it had slashed climate-warming pollution from its operations by almost a quarter since 2015. In a statement to Bloomberg Green, Pepsi officials said they’re transitioning to power purchase agreements “that put new renewable electricity on the grid," having signed six such deals since 2020. When these projects are all operational in two years, the company expects they’ll account for 70% of its electricity use in the US.