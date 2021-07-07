What UAE and Opec+ impasse means for India

In April 2020, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) entered into a two-year agreement for steep cuts in crude oil production to manage the sharp fall in crude oil prices. The price of Brent crude had that month fallen to an 18-year low of under $20 per barrel as the world went into lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic. In November 2020, the price of Brent crude began rising as countries began rolling out vaccination drives. But Opec+ maintained lower levels of production with Saudi Arabia announcing a further cut in production of 1 million barrels per day for the February-April period.