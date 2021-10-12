What's at the heart of our coal crisis (And why it won't get better soon)

What the chart tells us clearly is that the growth in domestic coal production has been slowing down over the years. If we look at a 50-year period, the growth has been 4.7% per year on average. During the last five years, the growth has slowed down to 2.3% per year on average. Of course, a minor part of the slowdown has to be attributed to the spread of the covid pandemic during 2020-21, the last financial year. Given this slow growth in production, the country has been dependent on imports to fulfil the overall demand.

