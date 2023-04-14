What’s fuelling the record petro demand in India?

The global economy is expected to slow down. Yet, the demand for petroleum products in India is expected to stay robust. According to PPAC projections, the demand is likely to set a new record in FY24, nearly 5% higher compared to FY23. That’s because The demand for petrol and diesel will remain strong for the same reasons we saw last fiscal. Sourav Mitra of Crisil said that increase in domestic consumption, fuelled by accumulated household savings during and after the pandemic, will also boost demand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}