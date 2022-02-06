California has plenty of competition from other geothermal lithium projects under way around the world as the need for the material intensifies. Bank of America forecasts an average annual increase in demand of 28% through 2025 and said there are 14 geothermal lithium projects past the exploration stage in China, Australia, Germany and North America. Australian operator Vulcan Energy Resource said it already sold out the first five to six years of planned production from its geothermal lithium plant in Germany, citing agreements with car makers Volkswagen AG and Renault SA, and battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd.

