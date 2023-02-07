Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200bn profit bonanza?

These days investors are demanding much greater capital discipline from oil bosses. And the bosses are listening. The industry’s combined capital spending, though up from its recent trough, is still down from a peak of nearly $800bn in 2014. As for the money that the supermajors are spending, it is being deployed more judiciously. Most of it is going into “short-cycle" investments, which generate a return within five years rather than ten or more. “I’ve been in this industry since the 1990s and I’ve never seen this much focus on efficiency," marvels Julie Wilson of Wood Mackenzie, a consultancy. This quest for efficiency means fewer risky bets in inhospitable places like the Arctic or the deep ocean floor and more projects in familiar jurisdictions with less daunting politics and geology.