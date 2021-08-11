Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Energy >White House urges OPEC to boost oil output amid covid-19 economic recovery

White House urges OPEC to boost oil output amid covid-19 economic recovery

Reuters
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST KEN THOMAS, The Wall Street Journal

  • Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, fell 0.8% to $70.04 a barrel after the announcement

The White House urged OPEC to boost oil production Wednesday, saying recent planned increases are insufficient as countries around the world seek to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that recent planned production increases by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would “not fully offset previous production cuts" made by OPEC and its oil-producing allies during the pandemic.

“At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough," Mr. Sullivan said.

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, fell 0.8% to $70.04 a barrel after the White House announcement. Oil prices have experienced volatility in recent days due to concerns over the Delta variant of Covid-19.

In July, OPEC and a group of Russian-led oil producers agreed to unleash millions of barrels of crude over the next two years, committing to restore all the cuts they made at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The group chose to move gradually, with monthly installments of new oil through the latter end of 2022.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

