Who is keeping coal alive?

Asian century

The picture in Asia is different. Banks remain on the scene. Investors are starting to back new mines at home. Family offices, set up to invest the fortunes of the rich, are interested. Any business dynasty in Indonesia, where mining is the backbone of the economy, has to have some coal in its holdings, says a trader who sources his wares there. In India obscure property firms are bidding for land that may be mined for coal. Eventually companies from the same countries may come to dig mines overseas, with banks following them. Chinese forays in the West will remain rare; Indian and Indonesian firms, which already own an archipelago of coal assets in Australia, are bound to increase their footprint.