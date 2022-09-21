Why discoms are finally feeling the heat

The financial condition of state discoms remains a key concern. In the last financial year, discoms recorded combined losses of around ₹59,000 crore. Manish Gupta of CRISIL Ratings said that issues related to high discom losses, timely tariff implementation, subsidies and high debt levels need to be corrected. Experts also said that dues from government agencies to discoms need to be cleared. Under the LPS rules, the Centre has come up with a scheme to clear the legacy dues, devoid of further late payment surcharge, along with the flexibility to pay the dues in up to 48 instalments.

