Why does India want  Opec+ to raise production?

India’s repeated requests have been rebuffed by the oil cartel, which has decided to keep supplies just below demand to sustain high oil prices. With India’s consumption around 15–16% higher than the pre-covid levels, there aren’t many options to temper fuel prices. India is particularly at a disadvantage as any increase in global prices can affect its import bill, stoke inflation and increase its trade deficit. Petrol and diesel were selling at a record high of ₹106.19 and ₹94.92 per litre, respectively, in Delhi on Wednesday, while Brent was trading at $84.53 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate at $82.26 a barrel at the time of filing of this story.