Why energy efficiency might not reduce carbon emissions as much as people think

What is the takeaway for policymakers?

If growth is the goal and you want to spur more of it, then keep promoting investment in energy efficiency with no other policies to restrict profits and investment. But if the goal is to balance growth with lower greenhouse-gas emissions, you have to direct investments toward low-greenhouse-gas technologies and away from high-greenhouse-gas technologies by penalizing emissions. After all, one reason for governments to encourage carbon capture and storage on fossil-fuel power plants is that the chemical process of capturing CO2 diverts some of the energy away from generating electricity, thus reducing efficiency.