Big carbon emitters have been shunned by the market in recent years. Ironically, that is making environmentally conscious investors more interested in them.

Take the latest example from Down Under. Australian energy and power company AGL Energy, the country’s largest carbon emitter, on Monday rejected a $3.5 billion bid from a consortium that aims to speed up the power company’s decarbonization effort. The consortium includes Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, who co-founded the $71 billion software company Atlassian Corp. Mr. Cannon-Brookes has been an outspoken advocate for clean energy and his Twitter exchange with Elon Musk in 2017 prodded Tesla to build the world’s then largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia. Brookfield is expected to complete this year its purchase of power and gas distributor AusNet for 10.2 billion Australian dollars, the equivalent of $7.4 billion.

The consortium said it would spend around $14.4 billion to shut down AGL’s coal-fired plants ahead of schedule and replace them with clean energy and storage. It aims to make the roughly 185-year-old power company carbon neutral by 2035.

The bid, at a 4.7% premium to Friday’s close, seems opportunistic as AGL’s shares have lost nearly three-quarters of their value since 2017. AGL said that the bid undervalues the company and that its current plan to split into two, with one company housing the coal assets, is better for shareholders. But the market doesn’t seem to think that’s the end of the story: AGL’s shares are trading higher than the consortium’s offer price.

Whatever happens, investors everywhere should pay attention to how the situation unfolds. The consortium is betting that replacing polluting assets with cleaner alternatives isn’t just a greener choice, but a profitable one: especially if shutting down coal plants is inevitable and building out renewables and storage are getting cheaper. They are also betting that recent price surges for raw materials won’t disrupt the long-term trend of ever-cheaper renewable costs.

The rise of renewables, especially rooftop solar, in Australia has caused wholesale electricity prices to fall in recent years. Renewable energy accounted for a record 34.9% of generation in the country’s main electricity market last quarter according to the Australian Energy Market Operator. AGL’s rival Origin Energy said last week that it will close the country’s largest coal-fired power plant seven years early as the plant is under pressure from cleaner and lower cost alternatives.

The move toward a carbon-zero future may still not be as fast as many would like. But perhaps market forces are starting to give a stronger push in the green direction—even in the land of coal and natural gas down under.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.