Why green investors are buying dirty coal

Take the latest example from Down Under. Australian energy and power company AGL Energy, the country’s largest carbon emitter, on Monday rejected a $3.5 billion bid from a consortium that aims to speed up the power company’s decarbonization effort. The consortium includes Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management and tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, who co-founded the $71 billion software company Atlassian Corp. Mr. Cannon-Brookes has been an outspoken advocate for clean energy and his Twitter exchange with Elon Musk in 2017 prodded Tesla to build the world’s then largest lithium-ion battery in South Australia. Brookfield is expected to complete this year its purchase of power and gas distributor AusNet for 10.2 billion Australian dollars, the equivalent of $7.4 billion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}