Why India can't live without dirty coal
Despite the bad optics, India needs to keep burning coal and open up more mines
New Delhi: About 100km from Pokharan in Rajasthan—the famous site for nuclear tests—a small village called Bhadla has registered a prominent place on the world map. Nearly a decade ago, the barren topography of the place, where temperatures shoot up to 50 degrees Celsius in summer, began to change as streams of blue films shimmering in the bright sunlight began to dot the landscape. These are solar panels that stretch for 7.5km.