Why petrol prices are not coming down? Here is what Petroleum Minister Puri said

Why petrol prices are not coming down? Here is what Petroleum Minister Puri said

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri during door-to-door campaign in support of BJP candidate Priyanka Tebrewal in Kolkata.
12:02 PM IST

Petrol prices: Petroleum Minister Puri said the Centre imposes an excise duty of 32 per litre and the revenue thus generated is spent on various welfare schemes

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government intends to lower the fuel prices, but since the states do not want to bring fuel under the ambit of the GST, hence petrol prices are not coming down.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government intends to lower the fuel prices, but since the states do not want to bring fuel under the ambit of the GST, hence petrol prices are not coming down.

"If your question is do you want the petrol prices to come down then the answer is yes. Now, if your question is why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST," Puri said in an interview with PTI,

"If your question is do you want the petrol prices to come down then the answer is yes. Now, if your question is why the petrol prices are not coming down, then the answer is because the states don't want to bring it under GST," Puri said in an interview with PTI,

Puri, however, defended the government, saying the Centre imposes an excise duty of 32 per litre and the revenue thus generated is spent on various welfare schemes.

"The Centre charges 32 per litre (as taxes on petrol). We charged 32 per litre when the fuel price was USD 19 per barrel, and we are still charging the same even when the price rose to USD 75 per barrel. With this 32 per litre, we provide free ration, free housing and Ujjawala, among several other schemes, to the people," he said.

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel continued to remain unchanged across the country today (22 September). Petrol and diesel prices were last revised on September 5 when petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise per litre each in the national capital.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 101.19 per litre while that of diesel is at 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 107.26, while diesel at 96.19, data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s website showed.

 

 

