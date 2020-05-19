Why private coal mining will not help stressed power plants

Land acquisition, environmental and forest clearances, rail/road connectivity, rehabilitation and resettlement of locals generally takes 4-5 years period and then, overhead excavation takes another one year before coal productions at mines can begin. News reports suggest the government will offer rebates on the revenue sharing model if mining can begin 1-2 years ahead of this timeline. So, even if bidding happens in FY21, the coal excavations is unlikely to happen before FY26 at least, unlikely to offer any medium term relief to stressed thermal power plants. Additionally, corporate groups with underutilised plants will be unwilling to nurse a 5-6 year gestation period to power up their stations again. India has about 40GW of coal-based power capacity, of which less than 10% has seen any financial resolution so far.