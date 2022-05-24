Why shale drillers are pumping out dividends instead of more oil and gas

At Range Resources, Chief Executive Jeffrey Ventura in 2019 received a cash bonus of $1.65 million, more than half of which stemmed from the fact that the Appalachian gas producer blew past production and reserve-growth targets even amid declining gas prices. This year, like the previous two, production and reserves are out of Range’s bonus math, replaced with incentives to keep costs down and boost returns. Range, which declined to comment, told investors it is repaying debt, buying back shares and later this year will reinstate quarterly dividends that it paused during the pandemic as it reduces drilling to stay on budget.